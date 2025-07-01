The Utah Mammoth have signed defenceman Nate Schmidt and forward Brandon Tanev to three-year contracts.

Schmidt receives a $10.5 million deal with a $3.5 million cap hit, while Tanev gets $7.5 million total with a $2.5 cap hit, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Schmidt, 33, recorded five goals and 19 points in 80 games with the Florida Panthers last season while averaging 16:32 of ice time.

He added three goals and 12 points in 23 playoff games while averaging 16:16 of ice time to help the Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

The 6-foot left-shot defenceman is coming off a one-year, $800,000 contract.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Capitals in 2013, Schmidt has 52 goals and 239 points in 741 career games split between the Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, and Panthers.

The St. Cloud, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2022 World Championship in a fourth-place finish.

Tanev, 33, finished the season with the Winnipeg Jets after he was acquired from the Seattle Kraken for a draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

He had 10 goals and 22 points in 70 games split between the Kraken and Jets last season. He appeared in 13 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.

The 6-foot winger finished a six-year, $21 million contract with an annual cap hit of $3.5 million.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jets in 2016, Tanev has 84 goals and 180 points in 552 career games split between the Jets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Kraken.

The Toronto native represented Canada at the 2024 World Championship in Czechia, recording four goals and five points in a fourth-place finish.