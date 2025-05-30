The Utah Mammoth have signed prospect Gabe Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

Smith, 18, was drafted 103rd overall by the Mammoth in 2024 and recorded 20 goals and 39 points in 52 games for the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats last season.

He added six goals and 22 points in 19 playoff games, helping the Wildcats to a Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL champions.

"We are very pleased to sign Gabe to an entry-level contract," Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. "Gabe has had a strong season and brings a great amount of toughness, size, and offensive upside to the organization. He has earned this deal and we look forward to his continued development."

The 6-foot-4 forward has been a key producer for Moncton at the Memorial Cup, recording two goals and two assists in their 6-2 win over the Rimouski Oceanic on Wednesday and advancing his team into the semifinals.

Moncton will take on the Ontario Hockey League champion London Knights in the Memorial Cup semifinals on Friday with the winner to challenge the Western Hockey League champion Medicine Hat Tigers in the final.