Dmitri Simashev has been brought into the Utah Mammoth fold.

The team announced a three-year, entry-level deal for the 20-year-old defenceman on Wednesday.

A native of Kostroma, Russia, Simashev was the sixth overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

“We are thrilled to sign Dmitri to an NHL contract,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. “Dmitri has established himself as one of the top defenseman prospects in the NHL and we look forward to watching him play for the Mammoth for many years to come.”

Simashev appeared in 56 regular-season games for the Kontinental Hockey League's Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, as well as 21 playoff games as the team captured its first ever Gagarin Cup.