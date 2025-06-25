The Utah Mammoth have acquired forward JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenceman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan, per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

He adds that Peterka, a pending restricted free agent, has inked a five-year contract extension with an AAV of $7.7 million with Utah.

Peterka, 23, scored 27 goals and finished with a career-high 68 points in 77 games in a breakout season with the Sabres last year.

The native of Munich, Germany was selected in the second round (34th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and has spent his entire career with the Sabres organization.

In 238 career NHL games, Peterka has 67 goals and 150 points.

Doan, the son of Arizona Coyotes icon Shane Doan, scored seven goals and finished with 19 points in 51 games for Utah last season. Kesselring set career highs in games (82), goals (seven) and points (29) in his third season with Utah last year.

Following disappointing seasons for both franchises, the Sabres and Mammoth are both slated to make their selections within the first 10 picks of the NHL Draft on Friday.

Utah, following a 38-31-13 season, will pick fourth, while the Sabres (36-39-7) will pick ninth.