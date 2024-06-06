Utah's NHL team down to six possible names

Utah's NHL team search is down to six possible team names as they prepare for the 2024-25 season.

After taking 520,000 votes from fans, the six contenders are Utah Blizzard, Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC), Utah Mammoth, Utah Outlaws, Utah Venom and Utah Yeti.

Round two of voting to select the winner runs through June 20.

Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) purchased the Arizona Coyotes and relocated the team to Salt Lake City in April with SEG's Ryan Smith paying a $1.2 billion expansion while Alex Meruelo was paid $1 billion by the NHL for the Coyotes franchise. The group announced on May 8 that the team would play their first season as "Utah" with no logo, name or mascot.

The Utah team will play out of the Delta Center next season, which is already home to the NBA's Utah Jazz.