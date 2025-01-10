The Calgary Flames still don’t know how long centre Connor Zary will be out of the lineup.

The second-year forward collided knee-on-knee with Anaheim Ducks forward Drew Helleson on Tuesday night and left the game in considerable pain.

After practice on Friday, head coach Ryan Huska said Zary is getting more testing done.

“Still being evaluated,” he said. “Nothing concrete.”

Zary has 22 points in 40 games and been one of the most dangerous Flames forwards many nights this season. He is second among forwards in number of high-danger chances at five-on-five, and he has the ability to carry the puck into the offensive zone on his own.

It’s potentially a significant loss, but one that opens the door for other Flames to take advantage of the opportunity.

Yegor Sharangovich skated in Zary’s spot on the third line Friday between Jakob Pelletier and Andrei Kuzmenko, who was elevated from the fourth line because of the injury. Kuzmenko has just one goal this season and is an unrestricted free agent in July.

Despite recent struggles and offensive zone penalties, the club likes how Kuzmenko’s game is trending. Kuzmenko is one of just three right-handed forwards and Huska has previously said he has one of the best shots on the team.

“He was doing everything he could to be around the puck and shoot the puck when he had a chance,” Huska said of Kuzmenko’s performance versus the Nashville Predators on Jan. 4, when he took two offensive zone penalties that led to powerplay goals. Kuzmenko also had eight shot attempts.

“That’s been our message to him for quite a while now. When we saw that, I don’t think it made sense to take him out of the lineup in that situation. Yeah, we weren’t happy with the penalties, and we know that, but what we did like about it was, ‘This is a good sign.’ So, we want to try to keep it going.”

Zary’s injury also meant Rory Kerins was recalled. Kerins, a 2020 sixth-round pick, leads the American Hockey League with 21 goals. During line rushes on Friday, he was filling in for Mikael Backlund between Blake Coleman and Matt Coronato.

While it’s unlikely he’ll make his NHL debut on Saturday when Calgary hosts Los Angeles, Huska is impressed with his season and said it’s only a matter of time before he plays games with the club.

“It’s a matter of when, for us,” Huska said. “He’s done such a good job this year of persevering…when he does get in for us, we’re going to look for him to play with the same confidence that he’s had in the American League…I don’t anticipate him jumping in and being a mucker or a grinder, because that’s not his style of play.”

Calgary is near the bottom of the league in goals per game, and Kerins has shown offensive ability in the AHL and OHL.

“He’s a guy that can score,” Huska said. “That’s something we need.”

Kerins was thrilled to get the call on Wednesday that he’d join the Flames.

“I’ve always been dedicated to the process,” he said. “I knew if I worked hard, I’d eventually get the call.”



LINES AT FRIDAY PRACTICE:

Huberdeau - Kadri - Pospisil

Coleman - Kerins - Coronato

Kuzmenko - Sharangovich - Pelletier

Lomberg - Rooney - Duehr

Bahl - Andersson

Hanley - Weegar

Bean - Pachal

Barrie - Miromanov

Vladar

Wolf