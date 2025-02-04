For three-and-a-half seasons, Chris Tanev threw his body in front of more than 500 pucks directed at the Calgary Flames’ net.

The heart-and-soul blueliner signed with the club in 2020 and blocked some 566 shots during his Flames’ career, sixth most in franchise history, and was an integral mentor to the likes of Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar before getting dealt to Dallas last season.

He was also a key piece of Calgary’s 2022 Pacific Division title season, playing through a sprained neck, torn labrum, and separated shoulder during that playoff run.

On Tuesday night, he returns to Calgary for the first time since the trade, but as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tanev’s impact is still felt by a younger Flames squad showing similar dedication in mounting an unexpected push for the playoffs.

“A true competitor,” former Leaf Nazem Kadri said on Tuesday morning ahead of the Flames-Leafs clash on TSN 4 at 9 p.m. EST. “A warrior. He’ll do anything for his team. That’s something that we really appreciated from him. Play hurt, just about anything you need, he’ll provide…he shows up to work every single day, no matter how he’s feeling. That’s why he’s gotten the contract and the respect that he’s gotten.”

Flames head coach Ryan Huska spoke about Tanev’s impact in the locker room.

“He was a great teammate,” he said. “There was a lot of things you appreciate about the way he played the game. I think with him being in Toronto now, people probably recognize how good a player he is.”

Huska also applauded the veteran defenceman’s consistency.

“Off the charts,” he said. “There weren’t too many games where you were like, ‘Whoa, Tanny. You’re not there.’…No matter what the situation, I’ve never seen a guy play through things like he has played through.”

Tanev said he looks back on his time in Calgary fondly. His son was born in the city, and he appreciated how fans loved the team but gave players their space.

“I enjoyed my time a lot,” he told reporters Monday. “A great part of my life…I built a ton of relationships here that I’ll have forever. It was a great place to play. My family and I really enjoyed it.”

Tanev is also happy that his proteges on the Calgary back end are continuing his legacy of fearlessly diving in front of pucks. Andersson is fifth in the league with 123 blocked shots while Weegar is 12th. Tanev is third with 137.

“Both incredible players,” Tanev said of his former teammates. “Both great people. It’s only natural for them to keep progressing as they are…they are tremendously talented and, off the ice, they’re just as good of people as they are good players. That goes such a long ways.”

Tanev has made a similar impact in the Maple Leafs locker room in his first season with the team.

“He’s been awesome,” captain Auston Matthews said. “It’s been pretty great getting to know him, being his teammate, a guy that obviously brings a lot of poise in the locker room and a veteran player that’s been around for a long time.”

Matthews said he’s been most impressed by Tanev’s competitive fire.

“Just the way he competes out there. I’ve never seen someone block so many shots,” he said. “He just always finds a way. It’s not an easy or fun job to do, but he’s the best at it. He’s been an amazing addition to our team, on the ice and off."

Tanev has been impressed with how his former team has stayed in the playoff conversation during a season in which many thought they’d be destined for the draft lottery.

“They’ve been playing great,” he said. “It’s a credit to the players, credit to the coaches, for all buying in and having that same goal.

“It just shows how much people really don’t know about teams. You have some good people over there and [they] work really hard. It’s great that everyone’s bought in and they’re playing well.”

Projected Flames Lineup

Huberdeau-Kadri-Farabee

Coleman-Backlund-Coronato

Sharangovich-Frost-Pospisil

Lomberg-Rooney-Klapka

Hanley-Andersson

Bean-Weegar

Barrie-Pachal

Wolf (Starter)

Vladar