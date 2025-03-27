In the midst of a four-game winning streak and firmly in the race for a playoff spot, the Calgary Flames will get a key part of their lineup back Thursday night.

Captain Mikael Backlund, who has missed the past six games because of an upper-body injury, is set to return as the team faces the Dallas Stars.

“He's a presence in our dressing room,” said head coach Ryan Huska after Thursday morning’s skate. “He's a guy we've leaned on in all situations.”

Backlund was impressed with the club’s 4-2 record during his absence, his first since 2021.

“I’m proud of the guys,” he said. “They’ve played really well…it made my life easier. I’m excited to be back tonight.”

Backlund stayed in Calgary during the team’s recent road trip, focusing on his rehab and skating on his own.

“They found ways to win games, especially coming off that tough game in Toronto,” Backlund said.

Teammates are excited about his return.

“Just to have his presence on the ice, in the locker room,” Connor Zary said. “That’s our captain, right? We always want him around. He’s such a big piece of our team and to get him back in the lineup tonight will be huge.”

“A big boost,” Morgan Frost added. “Not just off the ice for his voice, but what he does on the ice. Every situation. Hard minutes. Big faceoffs. Playing against the other team’s best lines.”

Backlund will provide insulation to Calgary’s offensive players. At the time of his injury, he had taken the most defensive-zone faceoffs of anyone in the league. Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri will continue to play on separate lines and will likely get more offensive zone starts.

Backlund should see plenty of minutes against the Stars’ top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen.

Frost, who is playing in between Huberdeau and Matthew Coronato, said that Backlund’s defensive awareness will rub off on the group.

“It is a little bit more calming out there, but he can create offence too,” he said.

The Flames said that the key versus the Stars will be a buttoned-down, defence-first approach and they try to slow and offence that averages 3.37 goals per game.

“It’s not a team you want to be trading chances with,” Frost said. “We know how good they are. If we play our style and limit their chances, I think we’ll be good.”

Flames projected lineup

Zary - Kadri - Pospisil

Huberdeau - Frost - Coronato

Farabee - Backlund - Coleman

Lomberg - Rooney - Klapka

Hanley - Weegar

Bahl - Andersson

Bean - Miromanov

Wolf

Vladar