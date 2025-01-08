Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh’s December was hectic.

The ninth-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft suited up nine times for the Saginaw Spirit, was initially left off the list of Canada’s World Juniors selection camp roster, secured a late invite because of injury and was then cut from the team, and took a family trip to Florida.

Over the past calendar year, Parekh has been named the Canadian Hockey League's defenceman of the year, won a Memorial Cup, was drafted by the Flames, and attended his first pro training camp.

He spoke with TSN’s Salim Valji on Tuesday about his season in the Ontario Hockey League, his experience at the World Juniors selection camp, and how he’s evolved as a player over the past year.

TSN: You had a pretty crazy December where you were playing a lot for the Spirit and had the World Juniors camp. How was last month for you?

Parekh: It was a bit of running around, for sure. It was a weird month of December where [I] was a little all over the place, but I ended up finishing with my club and had a good Christmas, which was nice, and got some time to spend with family.



TSN: How was your experience at the World Junior selection camp?

Parekh: It was a short camp. There ended up being like, two or three days, and we played against those U Sports teams. It wasn't too easy, because they're big boys and they're strong, and they play really hard. So, it was a lot different than what I'm used to. I thought I did well in the time I had, and obviously, didn't end up making a team, which is pretty unfortunate. I was put in a little bit of a different role, which I wasn't used to, and I wasn't able to adjust quick enough, obviously, [which is] probably the reason I didn't make that team.



TSN: What do you feel, in hindsight, you could have done differently? Did anything catch you by surprise?



Parekh: Not much. It was a weird scenario where I came in after an injury and it was really short turnaround for a camp. I don't know what I could have changed. I think maybe just trying to do what I do best more. I think I was really worried about what people were telling me to do. I had a lot of people trying to tell me what to do in terms of the way I'm supposed to play and show my game. If I would have done it differently, I probably just would have played the game I usually play. That's with pace and with the puck and being creative.



TSN: What was the moment like when you were told you weren’t going to make the team?



Parekh: I got a call from one of the guys in Hockey Canada, and we were all in our rooms waiting. He just told me to head down to the lobby. From there, I kind of knew I wasn't making the team. I had a really quick meeting with some of the staff. They didn't say much, but it was a really quick meeting. Then [I] just hopped on the bus and was obviously a little bit upset. At the same time, I got to spend some more time with my family and be around them, which was nice.



TSN: How did you wind up spending your Christmas?



Parekh: With family. I thought I'd get away from hockey for a little bit, so [I] just left my gear in Michigan. Me and my family went on a vacation and enjoyed some nice weather.



TSN: Where’d you go?



Parekh: Orlando. It’s really nice down there.

TSN: What’d you do down there?



Parekh: We went to the PNC Championship. We watched that. Just hanging out and chilling with [family], trying to get some rest, because I haven't really had too much time off here in the last year-and-a-half.



TSN: Did you watch the World Juniors at all?

Parekh: Oh yeah. I watched the U.S.-Canada game, and then I watched the finals. I caught a little bit of that Latvia-Canada game, but I had a [Spirit] game in the middle of it, so I couldn’t watch the whole thing.



TSN: Did anyone from the Flames reach out after all that happened?



Parekh: After I got sent home, I texted Ray [Edwards, director of player development], and then [general manager Craig Conroy] shot me a text, and kind of cheered me up and made me feel better.



TSN: Are you able to say what Craig said?



Parekh: I don't think I will, but he just touched on his experiences with me and obviously he was disappointed that I didn't make the team. But it doesn't really define your NHL career.



TSN: Is it something you use as motivation now in the second half of the season?



Parekh: Yeah, for sure. I think I've proven to myself what I'm capable of. Chris [Lazary, Saginaw’s head coach] obviously knows what I'm capable of, and my coaching staff and team in Saginaw all believe in me. Obviously, I'm just trying to prove the people around me right. I'm not worried about what other people think, and just making sure that I'm on the right path with the people that are leading me in Calgary.



TSN: The Spirit are gearing up for another playoff run. How different do you feel your game is now compared to a year ago?



Parekh: I feel a lot heavier out there. I think there's a lot more to my game that's grown on the other side of the puck. With the puck, I feel more dynamic. I feel like I’m really controlling the game from the back end. That’s all I can ask for from myself. Obviously I took on a bigger role this year, not having the same kind of group we did last year and all that talent we had. So, it's a little bit different for me but I’m really happy with how things are trending lately.



TSN: What specifically are you doing to get better on the other side of the puck?

Parekh: Yeah, me and Ray work together, and we talk a lot. I think just getting to hands more [when checking] has been a thing I've been working on a lot. As long as I'm ending momentum, is what Chris talks about a lot. [That’s] something that's in the back of my head. So just kind of make that a staple in my game and work from there. I'm probably never going to be the best shutdown defenceman in the NHL, and that's not what I'm trying to project, but just trying to become really good on my own end so that my coach can have trust to put me on the ice.

TSN: Do you feel like you're more of a leader now?



Parekh: A lot. I think I'm a leader on the back end for a whole group. Being in my third year, and we have a younger group now, so [I’m] one of the older voices in the room. I have to step up and develop that part of myself. I think I've done a good job this year, just being a vocal leader and trying to teach from the back end.



TSN: What has to happen for the Spirit to repeat as Memorial Cup champions?



Parekh: I think it's a mindset. It's never easy to win back-to-back Memorial Cups. We just lost a couple pieces, which is never easy, and some really key pieces to our team. But our conference is kind of open, and I think you never know what we’re capable of as a team. We’ve got a good squad and a lot of good players up front. I think it’s just a mindset of just going in and knowing we can beat any team.