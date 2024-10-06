The Vancouver Canucks completed a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, acquiring defenceman Erik Brannstrom in exchange for defenceman Tucker Poolman and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

In a corresponding move, the Canucks placed Brannstrom on waivers.

The Canucks are retaining 20 per cent of Poolman's salary.

Colorado signed Brannstrom on Oct. 2 to a one-year deal. He recorded three goals and 20 points in 76 games as a member of the Ottawa Senators a season ago.

The 25-year-old made his NHL debut with the Senators in 2018-19, and has seven goals and 69 points in 266 career NHL games with Ottawa.

Poolman last played in the NHL in the 2022-23 campaign, where he appeared in three games for the Canucks and recorded one assist.

The Canucks kick off their regular season schedule on Wednesday with a battle against the Calgary Flames.