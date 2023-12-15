The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Jack Studnicka.

Cicek, 23, has appeared in 18 games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda this season, recording one goal and two assists. In 108 career NHL games, Cicek has seven goals and 31 points.

He has also skated in 16 NHL games for the Sharks, recording four assists.

“We would like to thank Jack for his time with the Vancouver Canucks,” said Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “We wish him the best moving forward and are pleased to add another depth defenceman for Abbotsford to work with and develop.”