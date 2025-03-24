The Vancouver Canucks have activated goaltender Thatcher Demko off injured reserve, the team announced on Monday.

Demko was placed on IR on Feb. 23, but his last game action came on Feb. 8 in a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 29-year-old played 10 minutes in that game before suffering a lower-body injury.

In 17 games this season, Demko has a 6-6-3 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.

This is Demko's second return from injury problems this year, as the eighth-year veteran has missed extended time due to two separate injuries on the campaign.

Demko made his season debut on Dec. 10 after missing the first two months of the season rehabbing from an injury suffered during Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Nashville Predators. He said in the off-season he was dealing with a rare muscle injury. During the regular season, he went 35-14-2 with a .918 save percentage and 2.45 GAA, earning a Vezina Trophy nomination.

Vancouver (32-26-12) returns to action with a game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday. They are currently on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, trailing the St. Louis Blues by five points for the final wild-card slot.