Jim Rutherford is being rewarded for his part in the Vancouver Canucks' turnaround.

The team announced a multi-year contract extension for their 74-year-old president of hockey ops on Friday.

“On behalf of ownership, our company, and our fans, we are thrilled to have Jim continue in his role as President of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks,” said Francesco Aquilini, Chairman and Governor, NHL. “Since arriving in Vancouver, Jim’s strategic vision has revitalized the competitiveness of our team, generating excitement among fans, players, and employees alike. We look forward to having the Canucks continue to progress under Jim’s leadership.”

Francesco Aquilini, Chairman and Governor NHL, Vancouver Canucks, announces today that President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford has signed a multi-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/ERXWaORB3l — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 19, 2024

The Hockey Hall of Famer is in his third season in the role with the Canucks.

“I feel the energy and enthusiasm of our fan base every day and I am committed to building on our recent success to solidify the foundation for years to come,” said Rutherford. “My family and I love living here and working with the Aquilini family. Ownership, management, coaches, players and staff all have a unified vision in understanding what it takes to win.”



After missing the playoffs for a third straight season last spring with a sixth-place finish in the Pacific Division, the Canucks find themselves atop the NHL standings on 64 points after 45 games.

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019, Rutherford has won a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes and two with the Pittsburgh Penguins.