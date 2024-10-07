Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin announced on Monday that forward Dakota Joshua and goaltender Thatcher Demko will both start the season on the injured non-roster list.

Demko, 28, has been dealing with a rare muscle injury in his knee. He has been skating in training camp, but the team does not have a timeline for when he will return to the ice this season.

The San Diego native played in 51 games for Vancouver a season ago, where he held a save percentage of 0.918 and a 2.45 goals against average. He was a Vezina Award finalist.

Joshua, 28, missed training camp while recovering from surgery for testicular cancer. The Dearborn, Mich. native played in 63 games last season with the Canucks, where he scored a career-high 18 goals and finished with 32 points.

Allvin also announced in the release that forward Arshdeep Bains, defenceman Erik Brannstrom and goaltender Jiri Patera, who was claimed off waivers earlier in the day, would all be assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.

Vancouver opens their regular season schedule with a battle against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.