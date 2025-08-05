The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Vitali Kravtsov to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 25-year-old returns to the organization after playing two seasons with Chelyabinsk Traktor in the KHL.

Kravtsov has six goals and 12 points in 64 career NHL games.

The Canucks originally acquired him from the New York Rangers in 2023 in exchange for forward Will Lockwood and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Kravtsov was taken ninth overall by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Draft.