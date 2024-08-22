Veteran forward Sammy Blais is signing with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and has been invited to Vancouver Canucks training camp on a professional tryout, it was announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old played in 53 games last season with the St. Louis Blues, recording one goal and six assists for seven points.

Blais was selected in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft (No. 176 overall) by the Blues and spent his first four NHL seasons in St. Louis. He was traded to the New York Rangers in July of 2021 and played two seasons on Broadway before returning via trade to the Blues in February of 2023.

In 257 regular season games spread out over seven NHL seasons, Blais has 27 goals and 44 assists. He also has three goals and five assists in 27 career playoff games.