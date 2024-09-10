Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is not rushing to get a contract extension signed as he plays out the final season of current deal.

Boeser also revealed Monday he's off blood thinners and has been fully cleared to return to on-ice activities after missing the team's final playoff game this spring due to a blood clot.

"Just let it play out," Boeser told NHL.com of his contract situation. "Obviously coming off a blood clot, I think I've got a lot to prove, just kind of dealing with that little setback. So, I'm just focused on having a great camp again like I did last year, and trying to have a fast start to this season again."

Boeser is signed at a cap hit of $6.65 million in the last of a three-year contract and is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency next summer.

His strong 2023-24 campaign came to a tough end as he was ruled out for Game 6 of Vancouver's second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers due to the blood clot. The injury was first sustained in Game 1 of the series but worsened as time went on.

After posting a career-high 40 goals and 73 in 81 games during the regular season, he finished the playoffs with seven goals and 12 points in 12 games.

"It's obviously something we look back on and it was tough scenario, but I'm just happy that I can move forward and really focus on this season," Boeser added.

Boeser topped the 30-goal mark for the first time last season and led the Canucks in playoff goals, while tying for the team lead in points.

Contract negotiations between the Canucks and the 27-year-old forward could draw into the season as they did last year with centre Elias Pettersson, who eventually signed an eight-year, $92.8 million deal in March.

Vancouver will open their preseason on Sept. 24 against the Seattle Kraken, with their first game of the regular season set for Oct. 9 against the Calgary Flames.