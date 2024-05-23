Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser confirmed on Thursday that a blood clot in his leg is what prevented him from playing in Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Boeser said he blocked a shot with his leg in Game 1 that bruised and his calf started to hurt a week later. A scan following Game 6 revealed enough clotting moved into his deep vein that it prevented him from playing in Game 7, a 3-2 Oilers victory.

"It was an emotional morning for me," said Boeser at the team's end of season press conference. "To get told that news after you're giving all your energy with your teammates into these playoffs and really striving and pushing for the ultimate goal, to get that kind of swept out from under you, not to be out there in Game 7 with these guys, it hurt."

He says he is on blood thinners and cleared to train in the off-season.

“I'm good to train and skate with the precautions," said Boeser. "Not trying to hit my head or anything.

The 27-year-old had a career season in 2023-24, scoring 40 goals with 73 points in 81 regular season games. In 12 postseason appearances, he had seven goals and five assists.

Drafted 23rd overall by Vancouver at the 2015 NHL Draft, Boeser is a two-time All-Star and made the NHL's All-Rookie Team in 2018.

The Burnsville, Minn. native has skated in 479 career NHL games, scoring 179 goals with 384 points, all with the Canucks.