VANCOUVER - Watching games from afar hasn’t been easy for Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes.

The 25-year-old star defenceman has remained remarkably healthy for much of his career — until this season.

Hughes returned from a lower-body injury Wednesday as the Canucks clinched a critical 4-3 shootout victory over the Calgary Flames.

The injury was the latest in a string of ailments that have limited him to 51 games this season.

The blue-chip blueliner has made just four appearances over February and March. He had to pull out of the 4 Nations Face-Off days before the tournament began.

“Really, really disappointing,” Hughes said of missing time. “Obviously, I felt like my game was in a really good spot. And I missed four games, and then missed 4 Nations, and then ran into some complications.”

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet has said in recent weeks that he'd love to have Hughes back on the ice, even if he were only operating at 80 per cent of his usual star power.

After speaking to the defenceman on Friday, Tocchet said Hughes seems to be feeling better than 80 per cent.

"But listen, I don't think he's ever going to be feeling 100 per cent," the coach said. "This time of year, I'm sure other players and other teams have the same thing.”

Hughes is trying to keep his situation in perspective, especially considering the shoulder injury that curtailed his younger brother Jack's season with the New Jersey Devils.

“It wasn't the way I saw it going,” Hughes said. “But also, as far as injuries go, it was minor. My brother, who's season's over, that's a more serious injury. So for me, I'm lucky that I'm able to come back and play.”

Now the captain is looking to propel the Canucks (30-24-11) into a playoff position.

Vancouver remains locked in a battle for the Western Conference’s final post-season berth as it prepares for back-to-back home games against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

“Where I gain my passion or whatever from is the fact that I feel like I've missed time, and now we only have 17 games left,” Hughes said. “We probably need 10 or 11 wins, and now I kind of just need to try to find my best and try to help our team win games.”

The reigning Norris Trophy winner as the league’s top defenceman, Hughes continues to lead the Canucks in scoring with 14 goals and 47 assists this season.

His effect on the ice is tough to measure, said veteran defenceman Tyler Myers.

“One thing I’ve noticed about Hughesy over the time we've been together is his efficiency on the ice is really incredible,” he said. “It’s gotten better and better every year. I think that's a big reason why he's taken the steps he has every year. So, obviously huge to get him back.”

Off the ice, too, having Hughes around is good for the entire team, Tocchet said.

“Any time you have a star player like that, it calms everybody down," the coach said. "So, listen, we rely on him a lot. We’ve got to be careful not to rely on him too much.

"But I think he just calms the waters down a little bit, even for the young guys.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.