Vancouver Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek is set to miss approximately eight weeks following a successful procedure on his lower body, general manager Patrik Allvin annouced Tuesday.

In 21 games for the Canucks this year, the 27-year-old blue liner has registered one goal and eight assists, helping Vancouver to the third spot in the Pacific Division.

He signed an eight-year, $58 million extension with the team this past off-season.

More to come.