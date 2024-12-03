Canucks D Hronek to be out eight weeks after successful procedure
Filip Hronek - The Canadian Press
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek is set to miss approximately eight weeks following a successful procedure on his lower body, general manager Patrik Allvin annouced Tuesday.
In 21 games for the Canucks this year, the 27-year-old blue liner has registered one goal and eight assists, helping Vancouver to the third spot in the Pacific Division.
He signed an eight-year, $58 million extension with the team this past off-season.
