Vancouver Canucks defenceman Noah Juulsen will draw back into the team's lineup for the first time since April 23 on Tuesday as he replaces the suspended Carson Soucy.

Soucy received a one-game suspension on Monday after a his cross-check at the end of Game 3 landed on the face of Connor McDavid as the Edmonton Oilers star fell towards him.

The Canucks took a 2-1 series lead with their 4-3 win on Sunday and will look to push the Oilers to the brink of elimination with Juulsen in the lineup Tuesday.

“I just think we’re lucky to have him as our seventh defenceman," Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said on Juulsen Monday. "He’s been a big contributor all year and played in some tough spots.

“We’re really confident in ‘Juuls.’”

The 27-year-old made his lone appearance of the postseason in Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the Nashville Predators last month. He was minus-1 in 11:24 of ice time.

In the regular season, Juulsen appeared in 54 games, posting one goal and seven points while averaging 14:53 of ice time.

“I think we’ve done that all year," Juulsen said Monday of rotating back in. “Guys have been shuttled in and out here and there, and guys that have been brought in, those guys pick it up as well.

“I think obviously the longer you are out, the harder it gets. But I think as a group, we try to stay engaged and stay on it the best we can.”

Soucy has four assists in nine games this postseason while averaging 17:26 of ice time. He had two goals and six points in 40 games during the regular season.