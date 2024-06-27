The Vancouver Canucks and defenceman Tyler Myers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $9 million deal, the team announced on Thursday.

Myers appeared in 77 games last season and posted five goals with 24 assists and a plus-16 rating for the Canucks.

“Tyler has been a valued member of our organization and we are very happy to have him back with our team,” Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said in a release. “He brings a unique skillset to the ice and is a key member of our leadership group. Tyler is a big, strong, physical defenceman who fits in nicely on our backend.”

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that Myers has a no move clause in the first two seasons and a 12-team no move list in the final year of the deal.

The 34-year-old has spent five seasons with the Canucks after joining the team as a free agent.

The Houston native has also appeared with the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres over the course of his 995 game NHL career.

Myers have selected by the Sabres 12th overall in the first round of the 2008 NHL Draft.

He captured the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in the 2009-10 season after scoring 11 goals and 37 assists in 82 games with the Sabres.