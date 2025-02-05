The Vancouver Canucks and defenceman Marcus Pettersson agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million on Wednesday.

Pettersson was acquired last Friday along with Drew O'Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Danton Heinen, defenceman Vincent Desharnais, prospect Melvin Fernström and a conditional 2025 first-round pick.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 49 games this season split between Vancouver and Pittsburgh, scoring three goals with 18 points. In his two games with the Canucks, he has averaged 24:30 of ice time.

“In just a couple of games, Marcus has already shown us the type of leadership, poise and character that we want in a top four defenceman,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “He has a calming influence on the ice, uses his long reach and hockey smarts to break up plays and has a good first pass to help us create more offensively. We are extremely happy to get this deal done and look forward to working with him in both the short term and long term.”

Drafted in the second round (38th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2014 NHL Draft, Pettersson was traded to the Penguins in December of 2018 for forward Daniel Sprong.

Internationally, he won a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2024 World Championship.

The Skelleftea, Sweden native has appeared in 493 career NHL games, scoring 17 goals with 151 points split between the Ducks, Penguins and Canucks.