Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes is in the lineup for tonight's game against the Calgary Flames, per TSN's Salim Valji.

Hughes skated in warmups on a pairing with Marcus Pettersson and Tyler Myers will sit tonight.

Hughes participated in Tuesday's practice while wearing a red non-contact jersey, but ultimately missed the team's 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

The 25-year-old has missed Vancouver's past four games after "tweaking something" in a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on March 1.

He also missed six games for Vancouver in February, as well as the entirety of the 4 Nations Face-Off, with what was reported to be an oblique injury.

Hughes has 14 goals and 46 assists for 60 points across 50 games played this season as the reigning Norris Trophy winner.

The Flames currently have a one-point lead over the Canucks for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.