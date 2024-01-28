Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers has been fined $5,000 for elbowing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

The incident occurred at the 11:51 mark in the third period of the Canucks' 5-4 overtime win on Saturday.

The amount of the fine is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The money goes to the Player's Emergency Assistance Fund.

Myers, 33, has three goals, 15 assists and a plus-13 rating in 49 games this season.