The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers are scoreless after the first period in Game 7 of their second round series.

The Oilers dictated the play in the first 20 minutes of the game, outshooting the Canucks 13-2.

Edmonton’s Brett Kulak almost scored in the opening minute after collecting a rebound in front, but Canucks goaltender Arturs Silovs slid across his crease and made a spectacular save, denying the Oilers’ bid for an early lead. The Latvian net minder also turned away Connor Brown on a breakaway at the tail end of the first.

Ilya Mikheyev had Vancouver’s best chance of the opening period, as the Russian winger hit the side of the net with a backhand shot after skating around Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner.

Oilers’ F Ryan McLeod was assessed a double-minor after catching Elias Pettersson with a high stick in the corner, but the Canucks were unable to capitalize before the period was over.

Vancouver will still be on the power play at the start of the second period.