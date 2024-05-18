The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 1-1 after the first period in Game 6 of their second round playoff series.

The Oilers got on the board first with a goal after a beautiful solo effort from Dylan Holloway for his third of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The forward took a stretch pass from Leon Draisaitl before powering through the offensive zone and tucking it blocker-side on Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs. Defenceman Evan Bouchard also recorded an assist on the play.

Vancouver would respond with a goal of their own less than two minutes later courtesy of Nils Hoglander, his first of the postseason.

Hoglander was set up from a nice feed from Elias Pettersson behind the net, and after his first shot was saved, he collected the rebound and put it in the back of the net.

Just before the end of the first period, heavy traffic in front of the Canucks’ net caused Connor McDavid to fall down into Silovs before a shot from Bouchard went in. The goal was immediately waved off and would not count.

Vancouver was given two power plays after McDavid and Draisaitl took penalties for high-sticking and interference, respectively, but the Canucks were unable to capitalize with the man-advantage on both occasions.

As well, Mattias Janmark and J.T. Miller were both given roughing penalties on the same play, but neither team was able to take advantage on the two minute stretch of 4-on-4 play.

Vancouver will look to advance to the Western Conference Final with a win in Edmonton tonight.