Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson is focused on bouncing back this season after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.

The 26-year-old centre finished with just 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games after topping the 30-goal mark in each of the previous three years. The downturn came in the first season of an eight-year contract that carries an $11.6 million cap hit - currently the eighth-highest in the league.

"I know what I'm capable of," Pettersson said Wednesday at Sweden's orientation camp for the 2026 Olympics, per NHL.com. "Actually, I haven't thought about it, but for myself it's revenge. I'm not happy with last season."

While injuries hampered his off-season training last summer and plagued him at times during the season, Pettersson said he's been able to train without limitations this year and has focused on bulking up.

"I've put on some [muscle]," Pettersson said. "It's always about building your base strength, to get quicker on the ice. To gain a few pounds, get stronger in general, that's always the goal. But for me it's a bonus to gain a few pounds."

Selected fifth overall in the 2017 draft, Pettersson is listed at 6-foot-2 and 176 pounds.

Pettersson eyeing leadership role

Both the Canucks and Pettersson struggled to live up to expectations last season and the team was mired in drama due to a rift between him and forward J.T. Miller. Miller was eventually traded to the New York Rangers in January.

Entering his eighth NHL season, Pettersson said he's looking to take on more of a leadership role, especially with the young Swedes on the Canucks roster in Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Linus Karlsson, and defenceman Elias Pettersson.

"It's great to see," he said. "You think back on your own journey, when I came into the league and tried to make it. All of them are good players. All of them have good skills. I'm just trying to be a good teammate and help out with what I can help them with.

"I'm trying to lead by example. But I know that I can become a better leader, in that aspect. I'm trying my best, but also trying to get better."

Canucks also looking to bounce back

The Canucks enter this season with the new head coach in Adam Foote, who replaces Rick Tocchet after he elected not to return, and key pieces of their future secured as they attempt to return to the postseason.

Vancouver re-signed Brock Boeser shortly after he hit the free agent market on July 1 and signed goaltender Thatcher Demko and forward Conor Garland to extensions on that same day.

The team also added grit to their lineup in June with the acquisition of veteran winger and Vancouver native Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers.

The Canucks have made the playoffs just once in the past five seasons, falling in the second round of the 2024 postseason after a first-place finish in the Pacific Division. The team finished six points back of a wild-card spot this past season.