Is Canada’s third-biggest city big enough for Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller?

We’re about to find out.

If recent history is any indication, something could happen sooner rather than later – even with the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline still eight weeks away.

Vancouver’s reportedly feuding forwards Pettersson and Miller are at the epicentre of significant swap speculation.

Last year, the Canucks were one of the first teams to get in on the trade market, trading for Calgary’s Elias Lindholm on Jan. 31 – some 38 days before the deadline.

Will history repeat this year with the Vancouver making another early move?

Pettersson and Miller share top billing at No. 1 on the TSN Trade Bait List.

That’s not to say the two Canucks will be traded or, for that matter, a guarantee either will be traded, but at this moment they are top of the charts in trade talk.

Pettersson has been connected with Carolina among other teams. The silky Swede has been injured this season, but with 10 goals and 28 points in 34 games, he hasn’t played up to his $11.6-AAV contract that has seven more years to run.

Miller took a leave of absence from the Canucks that stretched from the second half of November into the first half of December, but he’s back and has season totals of 29 points in 30 games.

The New York Islanders’ Brock Nelson completes a trio of centres in the TSN top three and is on pace for a ninth 20-goal season with 11 in 41 games.

Anaheim’s John Gibson is the only goalie on our list, coming in at No. 4. Gibson has a .916 save percentage, his best since 2018-19.

Rounding out the top five and tops among blueliners is Montreal right defenceman David Savard.

That doesn’t mean Savard is the best rearguard on the board, but it does mean he is a highly capable veteran considered highly likely to be traded.

Age as of March 7, 2025 / Contract status beyond 2024-25