SCOREBOARD

Pettersson, Miller share top spot in first Trade Bait board of season

Published

Is Canada’s third-biggest city big enough for Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller?

We’re about to find out.

If recent history is any indication, something could happen sooner rather than later – even with the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline still eight weeks away.

Vancouver’s reportedly feuding forwards Pettersson and Miller are at the epicentre of significant swap speculation.

Last year, the Canucks were one of the first teams to get in on the trade market, trading for Calgary’s Elias Lindholm on Jan. 31 – some 38 days before the deadline.

Will history repeat this year with the Vancouver making another early move?

Pettersson and Miller share top billing at No. 1 on the TSN Trade Bait List.

That’s not to say the two Canucks will be traded or, for that matter, a guarantee either will be traded, but at this moment they are top of the charts in trade talk.

Pettersson has been connected with Carolina among other teams. The silky Swede has been injured this season, but with 10 goals and 28 points in 34 games, he hasn’t played up to his $11.6-AAV contract that has seven more years to run.

Miller took a leave of absence from the Canucks that stretched from the second half of November into the first half of December, but he’s back and has season totals of 29 points in 30 games.

The New York IslandersBrock Nelson completes a trio of centres in the TSN top three and is on pace for a ninth 20-goal season with 11 in 41 games.

Anaheim’s John Gibson is the only goalie on our list, coming in at No. 4. Gibson has a .916 save percentage, his best since 2018-19.

Rounding out the top five and tops among blueliners is Montreal right defenceman David Savard.

That doesn’t mean Savard is the best rearguard on the board, but it does mean he is a highly capable veteran considered highly likely to be traded.

Age as of March 7, 2025 / Contract status beyond 2024-25

 

Trade Bait - January 10

 
No. Player Pos Age GP G P CAP HIT 2025-26
1 Elias Pettersson, Van C 26 34 10 28 $11.6M 7 Years
1 J.T. Miller, Van C 31 30 8 29 $8M 5 Years
3 Brock Nelson, NYI C 33 41 11 23 $6M UFA
4 John Gibson, Ana G 31 16 2.69 .916 $6.4M 2 Years
5 David Savard, Mtl RD 34 35 1 10 $3.5M UFA
6 Will Borgen, NYR RD 28 43 2 4 $2.7M UFA
7 Marcus Pettersson, Pit LD 28 37 2 15 $4.03M UFA
8 Scott Laughton, Phi C 30 42 9 22 $3M 1 Year
9 Trent Frederic, Bos C 26 44 6 12 $2.3M UFA
10 Yanni Gourde, Sea C 33 35 6 16 $5.2M UFA
                 
11 Nick Robertson, Tor LW 23 35 7 11 $875K RFA
12 Taylor Hall, Chi LW 33 40 8 41 $6M UFA
13 Mathieu Olivier, CBJ RW 27 42 10 17 $1.1M UFA
14 Cody Ceci, SJ RD 31 43 3 11 $3.25M UFA
15 Brandon Tanev, Sea LW 33 41 7 14 $3.5M UFA
16 Justin Brazeau, Bos RW 27 42 10 18 $775K UFA
17 Ryan O Reilly, Nsh C 34 38 12 25 $4.5M 2 Years
18 Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi RD 30 42 1 11 $5.1M 2 Years
19 Kyle Palmieri, NYI RW 34 41 12 27 $5M UFA
20 Chris Kreider, NYR LW 33 34 13 15 $6.5M 2 Years
                 
21 Ivan Provorov, CBJ LD 27 42 3 19 $6.75M UFA
22 Dylan Cozens, Buf C 23 42 9 21 $7.1M 5 years
23 Bowen Byram, Buf LD 23 42 5 22 $3.85M RFA
24 Mikael Granlund, SJ C 33 41 11 35 $5M UFA
25 Nick Bjugstad, Uta C 32 32 4 10 $2.1M UFA
26 Brandon Saad, StL LW 32 37 7 15 $4.5M 1 Year
27 Gustav Nyquist, Nsh C 35 40 7 17 $3.19M UFA
28 Mario Ferraro, SJ LD 26 43 3 7 $3.25M 1 Year
29 Nils Hoglander, Van RW 24 38 2 8 $1.1M 3 Years
30 Jake Evans, Mtl C 28 40 10 23 $1.7M UFA
 

© 2025 All rights reserved.