Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson and defenceman Quinn Hughes are expected to miss some time due to injuries, head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters on Sunday.

Both players missed the team's 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken with their respective injuries and won't join the team on their two-game road trip to Calgary and Seattle.

Hughes' injury adds a big blow to the Canucks' defensive corps that is already missing Filip Hronek with a long-term injury.

The 25-year-old captain is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. He last appeared during the Canucks' 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Dec, 23, where he recorded two assists on 24:45 of ice time.

Hughes has eight goals and 42 points in 34 games this season and is the NHL's reigning Norris Trophy winner.

Pettersson, 26, is still about a week away from returning from his undisclosed injury, per Lalji. He was injured during the Canucks' win over the Sharks, where he recorded two goals on 14:56 of ice time.

The 6-foot-2 centre has 10 goals and 28 points in 34 games this season.

The Canucks sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a 17-10-8 record and hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames.