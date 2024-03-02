Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson has joined the ranks of the NHL's highest-paid players after he and the team agreed to terms on a contract extension Saturday.

The two sides came to an agreement on an eight-year deal worth $92.8 million total and $11.6 million annually. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the agreement also includes a full no-move clause.

Pettersson contract:

Full NMC

Salary year by year

2024/25 $2,500,000

2025/26 $4,500,000

2026/27 $11,000,000

2027/28 $9,450,000

2028/29 $7,250,000

2029/30 $3,700,000

2030/31 $3,700,000

2031/32 $3,700,00



Signing Bonus year by year

$12,000,000

$10,000,000

$0

$5,000,000… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 2, 2024

Pettersson finished last season with 102 points, the 10th-highest mark in the league, and is sitting at 10th in scoring again this year at the time of signing with 29 goals and 75 points.

“This is a very important signing for the Vancouver Canucks,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement released Saturday. “Elias is one of the top players in the National Hockey League and is a key member of our leadership group.

"We know his best days are ahead of him and with his high-end skill and desire to be the best, we look forward to seeing Elias succeed and grow."

His new deal puts him amongst the NHL's highest-paid players.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is set to take over the mark next season from Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon, who held the title for the first time this season as his new deal with a $12.6 million average annual value kicked in. Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, at an AAV of $12.5 million, held the mark of being the league's highest-paid for five seasons before MacKinnon surpassed him.

Pettersson's contract slots him in at fifth for next season, behind Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers, who will earn $11.64 million.

Pettersson also became the first member of the Canucks to hold a double-digit salary in the millions, with forward J.T. Miller previously serving as the team's highest-paid player at $8 million annually.



*The San Jose Sharks retained $1.5 million of Karlsson's cap hit in last year's trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pettersson was set become a free agent at season's end, as he entered this campaign on the final year of a three-year, $22.05 million contract, carrying a cap hit of $7.35 million.