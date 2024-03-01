The Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson have started working on an extension that could put the star centre among the NHL's highest-paid players for next season.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the term remains to be decided for the pending restricted free agent, but he suspects Pettersson will become the seventh player to carry a cap hit of $11.5 million or more in 2024-25.

"Pettersson's agents, J.P. Barry and Pat Brisson, engaged with Canucks management on Tuesday and discussions have continued over the course of this week," Dreger explained on Insider Trading. "And they're negotiating on a variety of options. Now it's important to note, a player of this magnitude normally can command a term of anywhere from three years of course to the eight-year maximum.

"As for the annual average salary, I suspect that it could come in just slightly above William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs at $11.5 million, but again, ongoing discussions. When they complete the process the agents will take all of these options to Pettersson, and he will decide which is the best fit for his future."

Pettersson has 29 goals and 75 points this season as he pushes for another career year. The 25-year-old reached career highs with 39 goals and 63 assists last season, topping the 100-point plateau for the first time in his NHL career.

He is on the verge on topping the 30-goal mark for the third consecutive season.

Pettersson is currently in the final year of a three-year, $22.05 million contract that carries an average annual value of $7.35 million.

The Sundsvall, Sweden native was selected fifth overall in the 2017 draft by the Canucks.

He debuted during the 2018-19 season and made an immediate splash, putting up 28 goals and 38 assists in 71 games on his way to capturing the Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year.

Pettersson continued the strong play in his sophomore season, finishing with 27 goals and 39 assists in 68 games.

He is a four-time All Star and has averaged more than a point per game through his six-season NHL career.