VANCOUVER - Elias Pettersson raised his gloved hands in the air in triumph Friday night.

The Vancouver Canucks centre had just ripped a blistering one timer past Minnesota Wild netminder Filip Gustavsson to snap an extended scoring drought. The crowd at Rogers Arena erupted in response.

“It means a lot. It's the love from the fans, really," Pettersson said. "I don't take it for granted. And, yeah, I like the chants.”

The power-play tally not only opened the scoring for Vancouver midway through the first period, but marked Pettersson's first goal in 16 games.

The 26-year-old Swede now has 12 goals and 24 assists in 56 appearances this season — well off the 102 points he registered in the 2022-23 campaign.

"I'm not perfect. I know this hasn't been my best season, but it can't change it, and I'm just trying to get better every day," Pettersson said after the Canucks downed the Wild 3-1 on Friday.

"And today was a good day. We got a win, I had a goal.. And good practice tomorrow and get ready for Sunday.”

The spotlight has glowed bright on the star forward throughout his time in Vancouver, and only got brighter last March after he signed an eight-year, US$92.8-million contract that made him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters in January that Pettersson is "well aware" his lack of offensive output is a problem.

"He takes ownership," Allvin said. "It’s a process for him to become a star player in the league. The work that he’s putting in, it’s not a finished product yet."

Vancouver's head coach Rick Tocchet has challenged Pettersson to move his feet more and take more shots in recent weeks. The player has responded by staying after practice and putting in extra work off the ice.

“I think there's pockets of his game you’re seeing that you really like. Now he’s got to sustain it," Tocchet said. "I know it's a broken record, but another good day tomorrow, and you just continue that way.”

Pettersson's beginning to regain his confidence, said teammate Kiefer Sherwood, and that could cause trouble for other teams as the Canucks make a post-season push.

"He's juking, he's shooting, he's feeling himself. And he's gaining his swagger back which is scary to see," said the winger, who also snapped a 16-game goalless drought Friday.

"He does a lot of things well without the puck too that probably go unnoticed. But he's a big part of our team so we're excited that he's going now."

STAYING PUT

Brock Boeser is still a Vancouver Canuck.

Trade rumours swirled around the American winger ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline but no deals came to fruition.

Boeser said it's a relief the deadline has now passed.

"These are some of my best friends on this team. We have such a good team, so many great guys here, and we're right in the hunt for a playoff spot, so I think that's our main focus right now," he said.

"Obviously it's kind of tough to focus on that with all that noise, but now I'm just so happy that it's over and I can really just focus on helping our team win games and being better for our team."

NEW ADDITION

The Wild's newest acquisition joined the team less than four hours before puck drop Friday.

Minnesota picked up Justin Brazeau from the Bruins on Thursday, so the 27-year-old winger spent Friday flying from Raleigh, N.C., to Denver, Col., and eventually on to Vancouver.

"Bit of a crazy day," Brazeau said. "A lot of emotions, haven't really gone through anything like this before. And obviously a little bit of a longer day with the travel from Raleigh.

"But the guys are great, welcomed me in when I got here and made me feel really comfortable, so it was good.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.