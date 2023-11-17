The Vancouver Canucks aren't feeling the pressure to get star centre Elias Pettersson signed to a new deal right away.

Pettersson is currently scheduled to reach restricted free agency in 2024 as he plays out the last of a three-year, $22.05 million bridge deal.

"There’s less of a sense of urgency in Vancouver as compared to what’s going on with William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs, but that’s not saying that Elias Pettersson isn’t a high priority for the Vancouver Canucks – obviously he is, given the talent and everything he brings to the organization," TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Thursday on Insider Trading. "General manager Patrik Allvin acknowledged earlier this week that there’s good communication between the Canucks and CAA Hockey, who represent Pettersson. But it’s still too early to get to a place where you’re swapping comps or you’re swapping parameters.

"There’s a chance this gets done in-season but we’re going to have to wait and see."

The 25-year-old is on pace to top his impressive numbers from last season, with eight goals and 27 points – tied for the NHL lead – in 17 games to start the year. He had 39 goals and 102 points in 80 games in 2022-23, shattering his previous career-best point total of 68.

Selected fifth overall by the Canucks in 2017, Pettersson carries a cap hit of $7.35 million on his expiring deal.