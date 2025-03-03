The Vancouver Canucks are considering all options on pending unrestricted free agent Brock Boeser, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The Canucks made a contract extension offer to Boeser earlier this season, but it's no longer believed to be on the table, according to Dreger.

"Obviously, trade possibilities are being explored," Dreger wrote on X.

The 28-year-old winger has 18 goals and 36 points in 53 games with the Canucks this season. He is coming off a career season last year that saw him register 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games.

The 6-foot-1 winger is in the final season of a three-year, $19.95 million contract that carries a cap hit of $6.65 million.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Canucks in 2015, Boeser has 197 goals and 420 points in 532 career games.



Canucks fighting for playoff spot

The Canucks are tied in points with the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card spot with Calgary currently owning the tiebreaker.

Vancouver has already made several big moves this season, trading JT Miller to the New York Rangers and using assets from that trade to add Drew O'Connor and Marcus Pettersson from the Pittsburgh Penguins.