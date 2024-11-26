Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser will return to the lineup when the Canucks take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Boeser was injured during the Canucks' 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 7 when Kings forward Tanner Jeannot delivered an illegal check to the head.

The 6-foot-1 winger missed the last seven games with an upper-body injury and Jeannot was suspended three games for his actions.

Boeser had six goals and 11 points in 12 games before the injury. He also set career highs last season with 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games.

The 27-year-old winger is on the final season of a three-year, $19.95 million deal and has an annual cap hit of $6.65 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Canucks enter Tuesday's game with a 10-6-3 record to sit fifth in the Pacific Division.