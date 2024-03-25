Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Lindholm will not play in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings, head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed. He is listed as day-to-day.

Lindholm did not practice on Sunday or last Friday due to maintenance. TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that the 29-year-old was scheduled to see a specialist early this week for what is believed to be a hand or wrist injury.

The Boden, Sweden, native has five goals and four assists in 22 games since being acquire via trade from the Calgary Flames. He has totalled 14 goals and 41 points in 71 games with the Canucks and Flames this season.

The Canucks are expected to play with the following lineup against the Kings:

Höglander-Pettersson-Garland

PDG-Miller-Boeser

Mikheyev-Blueger-Lafferty

Podkolzin-Suter-Åman

Hughes-Myers

Zadorov-Hronek

Soucy-Cole

Friedman-Juulsen

DeSmith