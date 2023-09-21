Vancouver Canucks winger Ilya Mikheyev has left training camp for personal reasons, general manager Patrik Allvin announced Thursday.

Mikheyev has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in February.

The 28-year-old forward was ruled out for the season in January due to torn ACL he had suffered during the pre-season on Sept. 25.

Mikheyev said in a series of tweets posted following that announcement that he would miss the remainder of the season, adding that he wanted to continue to play after discovering his ACL injury and has no complaints with the way his injury was handled.

"Twice per week, we consulted with team doctors about how things were progressing," he said. "Never did I feel pressure, never did I feel worse. It was my decision. Finally it reached a point where I wanted to be ready on time for next year.

"If I continued to play, I wouldn’t be ready for training camp. I appreciate everyone’s concern, but I have no complaints with the way this was handled.”

Mikheyev posted 13 goals and 15 assists in 46 games last season, his first with the Canucks.

He joined the team last summer on a four-year, $19 million deal after spending the first three years of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs.