Vancouver Canucks centre Dakota Joshua announced Tuesday that he will not be ready for the start of training camp after undergoing off-season surgery to remove a cancerous lump on his testicle.

Joshua, 28, signed a four-year, $13 million deal to remain with the team in the summer.

A native of Dearborn, MI, Joshua credits quickly seeing a doctor for catching the cancer as soon as possible.

"Although it was very difficult to face the reality of this specific type of cancer, getting checked by a doctor quickly was the best approach and I encourage men to get checked regularly for testicular cancer," Joshua said. "As I continue with my recovery, I thank everyone in advance for respecting my privacy concerning this matter. The team will provide updates as appropriate. In the meantime, I thank everyone for their support and understanding."

Joshua has spent the past two seasons with the Canucks after playing his first two NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues.

In 63 games last season, Joshua scored a career-high 18 goals and added 14 assists.

Canucks training camp opens in Penticton, BC on Thursday.