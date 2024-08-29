Vancouver Canucks goaltender Arturs Silovs will not play for Latvia in their Olympic qualifiers, with the federation citing a knee injury.

In a series of tweets, the federation said Silovs is dealing with inflammation which could threaten his availability for the start of the NHL season as well.

Silovs is expected to hold a role on the Canucks roster this season after emerging as playoff hero this past spring.

The 23-year-old netminder went 3-0-1 in four games with the Canucks least, posting a 2.47 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. He started 10 games for the Canucks in the playoffs, going 5-5 with a 2.91 GAA and a .898 save percentage as Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith both suffered injuries.

The Canucks re-signed Silovs on a two-year deal in July after DeSmith joined the Dallas Stars in free agency.

“Arturs helped us out a lot when called upon last year as he continues to grow and develop as a goalie,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said at the time. “We expect him to come into training camp and battle for a full-time position with the big club.

"Our group will continue to work with him to help sharpen his skills and provide him with all the tools necessary to take another step forward in his young career.”

Speculation has also grown surrounding Demko's recovery from his playoff knee injury and it remains unclear whether he will be ready for the start of the regular season as well.

Demko was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season after putting up a 35-14-2 record during the regular season with a .918 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average. he made one start in the playoffs before he was sidelined.