Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko took shots from coaches Thursday in full pads, but said he is not 100 per cent as he works through a muscle injury.

He did not provide a timeline on when he will join his teammates on the ice for a practice.

Demko said he believes he will get back to being fully healthy, but said he's dealing with a unique situation that he could not find any other players dealing with. The netminder added he has made progress over the recent weeks.

The 28-year-old made just one start in the playoffs before being sidelined by the injury. He indicated after the Canucks were eliminated in the second round that he expected to be ready for the Western Conference final, had the team advanced.

Demko was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season after putting up a 35-14-2 record during the regular season with a .918 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average. The 28-year-old is signed through the 2025-26 season at a cap hit of $5 million.