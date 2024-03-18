Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin was non-comital on re-signing centre Elias Lindholm while discussing the topic with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic.

The comments, published Monday, come after the Western Conference-leading Canucks reportedly discussed potentially moving Lindholm at the trade deadline to acquire winger Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Lindholm was only acquired on Jan. 31 from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

“Initially when we made the deal, I talked to his camp and said our intention was to sign him,” Allvin told LeBrun. “But obviously it’s got to work for both sides. We’ll see. I think it’s been a little bit of an adjustment time for him. And in fairness, the whole team hasn’t played great, we knew we were going to have a tough February schedule workload-wise, it was heavy and we got out of it with a .500 record which is the reason we’re still sitting at the top I think.

“But as I said earlier, we’ve got guys who haven’t played in important games in March.”

Sat down with Patrik Allvin at the NHL GM meetings. The Canucks GM on a quiet deadline, signing Pettersson, plus Lindholm, Demko and more. My latest for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ ⤵️⤵️ https://t.co/RVp1LCIvnO — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 18, 2024

Lindholm has four goals and seven points in 19 games since joining the Canucks. The 29-year-old had nine goals and 32 points in 49 games with the Flames prior to the trade.

“Part of it is that we play a different style and hopefully he can find his game more offensively,” Allvin said of Lindholm's decline in production. “I think he’s been good defensively and solid, but I think he would agree he would like to contribute more.”

Lindholm is signed at a cap hit of $4.85 million as he plays out the last of a six-year, $29.1 million deal.