VANCOUVER — All-star goalie Thatcher Demko will return to the Vancouver Canucks lineup Friday.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said Demko will backup Kevin Lankinen as Vancouver hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It will be Demko's first game since April 21 when the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

He suffered an injury to the popliteus muscle in his knee during the game and has been working his way back ever since.

When the 28-year-old netminder from San Diego, Calif., gets a start remains to be seen, but having Demko back in uniform is an important step, Tocchet said.

"He's a leader on the team. He's a different type of leader," the coach said after morning skate Friday.

"The guy works awfully hard. He's spent a lot of time by himself working out, he's here at 7 a.m. working with one trainer. So I think the what it's contagious to me is the hard work he does. The young guys see this stuff how dedicated he is. I see that really helps our locker room."

Demko had a 35-14-2 record with a .918 save percentage, a 2.45 goals-against average and five shutouts in regular-season play last year and played in the all-star game for the second time in his career.

Vancouver inked Lankinen to a one-year, US$875,000 deal during training camp and he has split the crease with Arturs Silovs to start the season, with the pair backstopping the Canucks to a 13-7-4 record.

