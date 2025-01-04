Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said Friday night that goaltender Thatcher Demko will travel on the team's upcoming five-game road trip.

Forward Elias Pettersson and defenceman Quinn Hughes, who are both dealing with undisclosed injuries, will also be on the trip with Tocchet saying he "would be shocked" if they didn't play at some point.

Demko exited Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken with back spasms midway through the second period and did not return. He was replaced in goal by backup Kevin Lankinen.

Goaltender Arturs Silovs was recalled on Friday on an emergency basis and Pettersson was moved to the long-term injured reserve.

Pettersson, 26, last played in Vancouver's 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 23. He had two goals in a 4-2 victory.

Hughes also last played on Dec. 23. He had 24:45 minutes of ice time and recorded two assists. In 34 games this season, the reigning Norris Trophy winner has eight goals and 42 points.

The Canucks kick off their five-game road trip on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens, followed by contests against the Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets.