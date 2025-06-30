The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko are closing in on a contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger adds there is agreement between the two sides on term, but still some work being done on the dollar figure and structure. Demko will be eligible to sign the extension on Tuesday.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports the Canucks also have an extension in place with Conor Garland, which can become official on Tuesday.

The news Monday should Demko leave signed alongside goaltenders Arturs Silovs and Kevin Lankinen on Vancouver's roster. Lankinen is set to begin a five-year, $22.5 million deal next season, while Silovs is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after next season.

Demko, 29, had a 10-8-3 record last season with the Canucks, recording a 2.90 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

He missed the first two months of the season while dealing with a lower-body injury he sustained during the 2023-24 playoffs. He also missed 15 games later in the season while dealing with a second lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-4 netminder is entering the final season of a five-year, $25 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $5 million. He is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 36th overall by the Canucks in 2014, Demko has a career record of 126-89-20 with a 2.80 GAA and .910 save percentage.

Demko’s best season came during the 2023-24 season where he went 35-14-2 record with a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage and finished second in Vezina Trophy voting.

The San Diego, Calif., native represented the United States at the 2019 World Championship in an eighth-place finish.

Garland staying put

The 29-year-old Garland posted 19 goals and 50 points in 81 games this past season.

He is entering the last of a five-year deal that carried a $4.95 million average annual value.

Garland has been a consistent presence for the Canucks posting between 17-20 goals and 46-52 points in each of the past four seasons in Vancouver.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2015, he has 122 goals and 291 points in 485 career games with the Coyotes and Canucks.