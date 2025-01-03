Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko exited Thursday's game against the Seattle Kraken and did not return.

Demko exited midway through the second period and was replaced by backup Kevin Lankinen. Conor Garland had just scored to make the game 2-1 for Vancouver when Demko left for the locker room.

The Canucks went on to win 4-3 in a shootout with JT Miller scoring the winner and Lankinen stopping all three shots.

Including tonight, the 29-year-old appeared in six games this season, going 2-1-3 with an .879 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average. Demko missed the first two months of the season rehabbing a knee injury he suffered in Game 1 of the first round of the 2024 playoffs against the Nashville Predators. He made his 2024-25 season debut on Dec. 10 against the St. Louis Blues, a 4-3 overtime loss.