Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood made NHL history Saturday afternoon, setting the new record for hits in a season with 384.

Sherwood set the league's new mark just after puck drop in the opening period against the New York Rangers Saturday at Madison Square Garden, surpassing Jeremy Lauzon's total of 383 set last season.

The 29-year-old Sherwood came into Saturday's game tied with Lauzon and has dished out just under six hits per game entering the matinee.

Sherwood also has 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points while playing an average of 14:42 a night. This is his first season with Vancouver after spending last season with Nashville.

The Canucks came into Saturday's game one point out of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot.