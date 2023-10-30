It took a couple of weeks, but the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights sit alone atop our Power Rankings.

Vegas has the best record in hockey at 8-0-1, and appear to have few, if any, real weaknesses. The Golden Knights are the only team to rank in the top three in goal differential, expected goal differential and points percentage. There’s a lot of season left, but Vegas looks to be as good a bet to challenge for the Cup as any team in the league.

The top-ranked Canadian team on our list is the Vancouver Canucks. It’s been a while since we’ve said that. The 5-2-1 Canucks rank fifth in goals for and goals against. Perhaps surprisingly, it looks more likely that the Canucks remain stout defensively than continue to score at the rate they have.

Vancouver is 10th in expected goals against (a reflection of team defence, independent of goaltending) and Thatcher Demko is an elite goalie. However, the Canucks sit 23rd in expected goals for – far from their fifth-place rank in actual goals scored. Vancouver will be an interesting team to watch over the next couple of weeks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs move up two spots from 13th to 11th on our list, following a 2-0-1 week. Joseph Woll is turning heads with his impressive play to start the season, ranking third in goals-against average, second in save percentage and first in goals saved above expected. Woll’s play has covered for some leaky defensive play, as the Maple Leafs rank 27th in expected goals against.

In addition to his strong goaltending, the Maple Leafs’ offence has looked impressive as usual, ranking second in expected goals and first in slot shots and rush scoring chances.

The Ottawa Senators drop out of the top 10, sliding from sixth to 13th in our rankings following a 1-2-0 week. The Senators are without three starting defencemen, Thomas Chabot, Artem Zub and Erik Brannstrom, who all sidelined with injuries.

Despite ranking 21st in points percentage, the Sens are in the top 10 in goal and expected goal differential. Improved goaltending will go a long way for a team that looks solid from a process standpoint.

Up 10 spots, from 27th to 17th, are the Winnipeg Jets, who picked up five of a possible six points last week. After an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, Connor Hellebuyck is looking more like his old self. Hellebuyck allowed 13 goals in his first three starts but has allowed just five in his past three.

The Montreal Canadiens are off to a great start to the season, sitting third in the Atlantic Division with a 5-2-1 record. However, the Habs remain 20th in our rankings.

Despite the impressive record, the regression red flags are clear. Montreal sits 31st in expected goal differential and is the only team among the 11 with a .600+ points percentage to have a negative goal differential. Terrific goaltending and opportunistic scoring have benefitted the Habs to this point. To expect it to continue over a larger sample is unrealistic.

The Edmonton Oilers drop two spots from 25th to 27th. However, the Oilers are hoping an impressive win in the Heritage Classic on Sunday night will turn their season around.

Edmonton ranks 13th in both expected goals for and against yet sits 22nd in goals per game and 31st in goals against. In contrast to the Canadiens, regression should help the Oilers going forward so long as it can get at least average goaltending, which it has not received so far this season.

Finally, the Calgary Flames are off to a 2-6-1 start to the season and sit 31st on our list. Only the winless San Jose Sharks are worse in the standings and in our Power Rankings.

There is no shortage of issues with the Flames right now, but scoring may be at the top of the list. Calgary is averaging just over two goals per game and is really struggling to generate offence at even strength. The Flames are averaging 1.33 goals per game at even strength, which is 31st overall. Their last even-strength goal came Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers.