The Vancouver Canucks have a 4-2 lead over the Edmonton Oilers after the second period in Game 3 of their second round playoff series at Rogers Place.

Early in the second period, Oilers forward Corey Perry thought he scored as the puck was on the goal line before Canucks goaltender Arturs Silovs got his glove on it. After a video review, it was ruled no goal, but the Oilers went on the power play as Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek went to the box for holding.

Leon Draisaitl would take advantage, beating Silovs from a tough angle to make it 3-2.

With about seven minutes remaining in the period, Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm was given a two-minute penalty for cross-checking. Vancouver would manage just one shot on goal as the Oilers killed it off.

Darnell Nurse would take Edmonton's second cross-checking penalty in a row late in the second and the Canucks would capitalize as Elias Lindholm picked up his second of the game to make it 4-2.

Soon after, Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov would head to the box for roughing after dumping Oilers forward Evander Kane into the Edmonton bench and holding him in while the Oilers got a bench minor on the play (served by Perry), putting the game at 4-on-4 to close out the period.

In the first period, Brock Boeser scored twice and picked up an assist on the Canucks’ first goal of the game as his shot from the point was tipped in by Lindholm.

Ekholm opened the scoring in the first period for the Oilers on the power play.

The best-of-seven second round playoff series is tied 1-1.