The Vancouver Canucks named defenceman Quinn Hughes as the 15th captain in team history on Monday.

Hughes served as an alternate captain for the first time last season, when he posted seven goals and a career-high 76 points in 78 games.

“It means a great deal to me to be named captain of the Canucks,” Hughes said. “When I came here five years ago, I knew what I was walking in to having grown up in Toronto; just a crazy hockey market and a passionate fan base. It has been a pleasure and treat to play for this franchise and to be the captain is something that is incredibly special and something that I couldn’t ever imagine would happen.”

The Canucks ended last season without a captain after Bo Horvat was traded to the New York Islanders in January.

“Quinn is such a competitor, workhorse and off-season rink rat,” Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said. “There are lot of ways to lead, and Quinn does it by example and by always giving his teammates, coaches and organization the upmost respect. When he does address the locker room it is very powerful and his growth and maturation in just the short time I have been here is very impressive. Quinn isn’t afraid to get uncomfortable and voice his thoughts during both good and bad times which says a lot about his character and desire to win.”

The 23-year-old was selected seventh overall by the Canucks in the 2018 draft.

Hughes is entering the third year of a six-year, $47 million contract, carrying a cap hit of $7.85 million.

In 283 career games with the Canucks, Hughes has 26 goals and 241 points.

